Farmers must complete e-KYC process

Geetika Sachdev

Nashik: Talathi Vasant Chaure of Palkhed, Niphad taluka, has appealed to farmers to complete their e-KYC process under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by August 31 to avail benefits of the scheme. Farmers with up to two hectares of agricultural land can avail benefits of this scheme. These farmers receive Rs 6,000 every year. Therefore, to avail benefits of the scheme, farmers must complete their e-KYC process. Various special awareness campaigns have been initiated to alert farmers about the same. Farmers who fail to complete the process will be denied the next instalment under the scheme. Therefore, Mandal officers Gosavi and Talathi Chaure have appealed to the eligible beneficiaries to complete the process in time.

E-KYC process

  • Visit official website of PM-Kisan https://pmkisan.gov.in/NewHome3.aspx

  • Click on the e-KYC option available on the right side of the page

  • Enter your Aadhaar card number and captcha code and click on search

  • Enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

  • Click on ‘Get OTP’ and enter the OTP

  • If the information matches, the process will get completed immediately

Palkhed

