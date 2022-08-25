Farmers must complete e-KYC process

Nashik: Talathi Vasant Chaure of Palkhed, Niphad taluka, has appealed to farmers to complete their e-KYC process under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by August 31 to avail benefits of the scheme. Farmers with up to two hectares of agricultural land can avail benefits of this scheme. These farmers receive Rs 6,000 every year. Therefore, to avail benefits of the scheme, farmers must complete their e-KYC process. Various special awareness campaigns have been initiated to alert farmers about the same. Farmers who fail to complete the process will be denied the next instalment under the scheme. Therefore, Mandal officers Gosavi and Talathi Chaure have appealed to the eligible beneficiaries to complete the process in time.