Farmers must apply for micro irrigation

Under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchan Yojana, 55 per cent subsidy is payable to small and marginal landholders and 45 per cent subsidy to multi-land holders as per the guidelines.

Also, farmers can get an additional 25 per cent and 30 per cent supplementary subsidy under the Chief Minister Sustainable Irrigation Scheme. Farmers must carry their own 7/12, 8A, Aadhaar card and bank passbook while applying. For more information, farmers should contact their village agricultural assistant, taluka agricultural officer and customer service center.