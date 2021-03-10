Deshdoot Times

Farmers in the Nashik zone pay electricity bill worth Rs 104 cr

New agricultural pump power policy
Farmers in the Nashik zone pay electricity bill worth Rs 104 cr
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
farmers
electricity bill
additional Concessions
New agricultural pump power policy
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com