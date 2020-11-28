Farmers in the district get financial assistance

<p>Nashik: The distressed farmers in the district took a sigh of relief. The government has credited an immediate aid of Rs. 109 crore into bank accounts of a total of 3,66,917 farmers.</p>.<p>District administration has stated that the rest aid will be credited soon. Before Diwali, the district had received only fifty per cent of the amount assured by way of compensation against crop damage. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a package of Rs. 10,000 crore as compensation for crop losses incurred between June and October this year.</p><p>CM Thackeray had assured that the aid would be credited into the farmers’ accounts before Diwali. It had announced Rs. 10,000 per acre assistance for general loss and Rs. 25,000 per acre for orchards. That included rain lashed Vidarbha, Marathwada and Western Maharashtra and damages in other places. Compared to other districts, Nashik suffered less damage. Soybeans, rice, maize, onions and vegetables got severely damaged due to heavy rains, especially in August and October.</p><p>Pomegranate crop had received damage in Baglan tehsil, while vineyards in Niphad and Dindori tehsils were destroyed. A total of 3,66,917 farmers in the district had suffered severe crop loss. The farmers were earlier disappointed as ithad been informed that the aid would be into their accounts before Diwali.</p><p>A total of 1,55,580 farmers received the aid of Rs 10,000 per acre for general loss, while 6,641 farmers owning orchard got the aid of Rs 25,000 per acre.</p>