Farmers in district to get financial assistance

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The distressed farmers finally feel relieved as the district has received an aid of Rs 111 Crore in the second phase from the government. The district administration will transfer this aid into the bank accounts of a total of 2.04 lakh farmers. </p>.<p>Before Diwali, the district had received only fifty per cent of the amount assured by way of compensation against crop damage. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a package of Rs 10,000 crore as compensation for crop losses incurred between June and October last year. </p><p>The state government had announced Rs 10,000 per acre assistance for general losses and Rs 25,000 per acre for orchards. The area included rain-lashed Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Western Maharashtra, and other places. Compared to other districts, Nashik had suffered comparatively less amount of damage. Soybeans, rice, maize, onions, and vegetables got severely damaged due to heavy rains, especially in August and October. </p><p>A total of 3,66,830 farmers in the district had suffered severe crop loss. The district administration had then tabled a proposal worth Rs 242 Crore to the state government to help the affected farmers. An aid of Rs 110 crore was given after Diwali. It was credited into the bank accounts of a total of 1.62 lakh farmers. Over 2 lakh farmers were waiting to get the aid in the second phase. Finally, the district administration has received the aid of Rs 111 crore.</p>