Farmers in district to get financial assistance
Deshdoot Times

Farmers in district to get financial assistance

Rs 111 Cr assistance for crop damage
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
farmers
State Government
damaged crops
Crop assistance
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com