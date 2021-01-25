Farmers head to Mumbai

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Thousands of farmers gathered at the Ghatandevi temple premises on Saturday night; began their long march again on Sunday morning. The long march has been organised to support the agitating farmers in Delhi. On Sunday, thousands of farmers left from Igatpuri to take part in the agitation at Mumbai. </p>.<p>The farmers’ group has set foot under the leadership of All India Kisan Sabha to protest the three new agricultural laws passed by the central government. The members have alleged that the laws have been passed for the benefit of a handful of corporates. For the last 58 days, 500 farmers’ organizations from across the country have come together to fight against these three laws. </p><p>To strengthen this fight in Delhi, All India Kisan Sabha’s Nashik to Mumbai vehicle march left for Mumbai. They will gather at Azad Maidan today (Jan 25) to protest against the government. After this protest, they will go to Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum. </p><p>Thousands of farmers, labourers, women, and students from different districts of the state have joined the march, urging the government to fight and force the central government to repeal the laws. The farmers will start their agitation today and will continue it till January 26th. They will agitate against the new agriculture bills and newly introduced labour laws. A statement will be submitted to the Governor to withdraw the proposed electricity bill. </p><p>More than 50,000 protesters will take part in the protest. In case the government does not take note, district wise agitation will get started all over the state, informed Dr Dhawale. At this time, Dr Dhawale, state president, All India Kisan Sabha, CITU’s national vice president Dr D L Karad, secretary of state Dr Ajit Navale, Sunil Malusare, Janawadi Mahila Sanghatana leader Maryam Dhawale, and DYF leader Preeti Shekhar were present.</p>