Farmers get fifty percent help so far

<p><strong>Nashik:</strong> This Diwali was not a sweet affair for the distressed farmers in the district as they could receive just half of the assistance announced by the state government before Diwali.</p>.<p>The Mahavikas Aghadi government’s assurance that aid will be credited into the accounts of the affected farmers before Diwali has gone in vain. The district has received only fifty per cent of the amount assured by way of compensation against crop damage. </p><p>Out of Rs 2.40 crore, as announced, only Rs 1.10 crore has been received and the work of crediting it into the farmers’ account is still going on at gradual pace. Therefore, this year’s Diwali of farmers has become bitter. Before Diwali, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a package of Rs 10,000 crore as compensation for crop losses incurred between June and October this year. </p><p>CM Thackeray had assured that the aid would be credited into the farmers’ accounts before Diwali. It had announced Rs 10,000 per acre assistance for general loss and Rs 25,000 per acre for orchards. That included rain-lashed Vidarbha, Marathwada and Western Maharashtra and damages in other places.</p><p>Compared to other districts, Nashik suffered less damage. Soybeans, rice, maize, onions and vegetables were badly damaged due to heavy rains, especially in August and October. The district administration had demanded Rs 2.40 crore from the government against damages.</p><p>Out of which, after Diwali, the district has received Rs. 1 crore 10 lakh 88 thousand only. This amount is fifty per cent of the total demand and there is still Rs 1.32 crore to be received. The aid is mainly for crop damage and the district administration has transferred this aid to the talukas. The aid will be credited into the farmers’ accounts within the next week</p>