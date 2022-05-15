Farmers gear up for Kharif season

NASHIK: The agriculture department has set a target for Kharif season sowing in the taluka, considering the upcoming rains. This year, Kharif sowing is expected on 37,325 hectares of land, and sowing will require 8,481 quintals of seeds. To make this season a success, the department has registered a demand for 27,200 metric tons of fertilizers, and the supply of fertilizers has started in phases.

Due to rising soybean prices, the soybean sowing area will increase this year; and the maize area will decrease slightly. Assuming an area of 457 hectares for bajra during the Kharif season, the sowing will require 14 quintals of seeds. An area of 9,250 hectares has been dedicated for maize, requiring 1,850 quintals of seeds. Considering 471 hectares of area for turai, the farmers will require 22 quintals of seeds.

For 466 hectares of moong, demand for 21 quintals of seeds has been reported. Urad will require 28 quintals of seeds for an area of 600 hectares. For 500 hectares for groundnut sowing, 150 quintal seeds, and for 24,200 hectares for soybean sowing, 6,350 quintals of seeds have been demanded. Due to the annual decline in cotton production in the taluka, assuming an area of 80 hectares for cotton this season, the sowing will require 240 packets, each packet weighing 450 grams.

The taluka will require 27,200 metric tons of fertilizers for the Kharif season. Farmers have demanded urea 9,000 MT, DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) 3,200 MT, MOP (Muriate of Potash) 1,000 MT, Single Super Phosphate 5,000 MT, and other combined fertilizers, i.e. NPK (Nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) 9,000 MT for Kharif season. The distribution of fertilizers to fertilizer sellers has already been initiated. To make this season a success, agri-sellers have stockpiled fertilizers and seeds, and now they are waiting for farmers.

"Farmers shall not be deceived while buying fertilizers and seeds during the season. Also, the department is trying its level best to prevent fertilizer scarcity. In case of a fertilizer shortage, overcharging, fake seeds and fertilizers sale, the department should be contacted immediately. Appropriate action will be taken against the concerned." - Balasaheb Khedkar, Agriculture Officer