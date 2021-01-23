Farmers from Nashik to head to Mumbai today

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The farmer members of All India Kisan Sabha, Nashik will head to Mumbai today (Jan 23) to press for repealing of new agriculture laws. A total of 20,000 farmers will head to Mumbai by vehicles from Hutatma Anant Kanhere ground.</p>.<p>There has been a call to stage agitations at Raj Bhavans of all states between January 23 to 26, 2021. The farmers will reach Mumbai to take part in the agitation at Azad Maidan. A public rally will be held on Monday at 11 am. A leader of joint Kisan Morcha and former MP Hanan Molla will address the public rally. The farmers will then head to Raj Bhavan and hand over a memorandum of their demands to the state Governor. </p><p>The farmers will return after hoisting the tri-colour at Azad Maidan on January 26. The members of All India Kisan Sabha, CITU, All India farm labourers union, All India Janwadi women’s organisation, student unions DYFY, and SFY will take part in the march. Workers, farm labourers, women, youth, and students will also take part.</p>