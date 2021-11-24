Farmers from 69 villages seek compensation

NASHIK: The Surat-Chennai Greenfield Expressway being constructed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana also passes through the Nashik district. A total of 996 hectares of land is being acquired for this highway passing through 69 villages in six talukas of Nashik district. In a letter to MP Hemant Godse, the project-affected farmers have demanded a meeting seeking an explanation on a few points on the land acquisition and how the compensation will be paid to them.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will construct the Surat to Chennai Green Corridor Expressway. It will be possible to go directly to Chennai via Surat-Nashik-Solapur-Hyderabad. The highway is designed to reach Chennai in just ten hours from Nashik.

The highway will pass through six talukas of the district, namely Surgana, Peth, Dindori, Nashik, Sinnar, and Niphad. The notification for land acquisition for the proposed highway will be published in December. Due to this highway, Surat-Chennai's distance of 1,600 km will be reduced to 1,250 km, and Nashik-Surat distance will be reduced from 250 km to 176 km.

The Surat-Chennai Greenfield Expressway passes through Adgaon, Lakhalgaon, Odha, and Vinchurgavli in Nashik taluka. The letter also demanded that government should convene a meeting of the affected farmers and inform farmers about land acquisition and disclose how they would be compensated for the government’s decision on land acquisition.

The government has declared that the land to be acquired in the taluka is arable. In fact, the farmland here is irrigated and commercial in nature. Before surrendering their land, the farmers seek an explanation about the service road, underpass, road connectivity to the surrounding fields, sub-plots of land, measurement of Aanewari, measures on rainwater and sewage.

“The government should not take possession of lands without paying compensation for orchards, buildings, wells, farms, electronic connection poles, borewells, pipelines already built in farms,” they demanded in the letter. As it is not possible to cultivate the fragmented fields, they should also be compensated, it stated.

