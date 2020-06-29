Farmers' find market in delivery of basket vegetables, fruits

NASHIK :

The current lockdown due to the outbreak of Covid-19 has forced farmer producer companies (FPC) and farmer groups in the district to look at direct marketing models to reach out to consumers using technology. The model has turned out to be a success with groups earning in crores since the middleman is eliminated and better profit margin reaches farmers.

Thousands of farmers in Nashik, part of Sahyadri Farms, have established a direct supply chain with 55,000+ customers in Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik during the lockdown and have sold fresh vegetables and fruits worth in crores in three months.

The Sahyadri Farms supported by groups of farmers delivered vegetables and fruits to more than 55,000 customers through 2,18,000 baskets. Through this, the produce of thousands of farmers in the district has found markets and income source at Mumbai, Pune, Nashik through home delivery of vegetables and fruit boxes and baskets.

In the state, Mission Begin Again is slowly beginning to bring life back to normal. Earlier it was difficult to get out of the house to buy vegetables even though the essential services were on during this period. The risk of getting infected with corona was high due to the heavy rush to buy vegetables.

Also during the lockdown, there were difficulties in taking the farmers' produce to the market committees for auction. Taking out the golden mean from this problem, the Sahyadri Farms had provided platform to the farmers to deliver the vegetables and fruits grown by them directly to the home, societies of the customers.

During these three months, the Sahyadri Farms has provided lakhs of baskets of fresh vegetables and fruits grown by the farmers to thousands of customers in Nashik, Pune and Mumbai.

Now this service has also been extended to Aurangabad. During the lockdown period, thousands of farmers' earned lucrative income and found markets for their agricultural produce.