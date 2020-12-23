Farmers embark on march to join stir in Delhi

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>A vehicle march to Delhi, being organized by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), began from Nashik on Monday. Thousands of farmers have taken part in it. The vehicle march is being organized in support of those protesting farmers in Delhi. The effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were burnt on the occasion. </p>.<p>Farmers demanded to roll back unjust agriculture bills. At the public rally held at Golf Club ground, president of AIKS Dr. Ashok Dhawale, Communist party of India’s Comrade J P Gavit, AIKS’ Dr. Ajit Nawale, state secretary of Communist Party of India Narsaiyya Adam and general secretary of Peasants’ and Workers Party MLA Jayant Patil slammed Modi government. </p><p>They stated that Prime Minister Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have a plan to sell the country. This country does not belong to Ambani and Adani, but to farmers and workers. They also alleged that new agriculture laws are being implemented to give away farm land of poor farmers to Ambani and Adani.</p><p>The farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan are protesting against the new agriculture bills and are protesting at Delhi. Farmers from Maharashtra should support them, the committee conveyed. Tributes were paid to those 33 farmers who lost their lives during protests. Minister Jayant Patil and other leaders flagged off the vehicle march. </p><p>Thousands of farmers from 21 districts across Maharashtra have taken part in the vehicle march. On the occasion, they demanded to withdraw new agriculture bills, revoke proposed electricity bill, to create a law giving minimum support price to farmers, and the government should set up a system to buy agricultural produce, and to provide proper prices to farmers and to provide food to those hungry.</p>