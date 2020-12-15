Farmers demand guaranteed MSP, repeal of farm laws

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>With the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws entering into the 19th day, the Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti on Monday held a protest outside the district collectorate demanding guaranteed MSP and repeal of farm laws. “Taking advantage of the Corona crisis, the central government betrayed the farmers by passing anti-farmer agricultural laws,” alleged the Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti (coordinating committee) and demanded that the government should immediately repeal these unjust farm laws. </p>.<p>If the government did not repeal the laws, the agitation would be intensified, it warned. On Monday (Dec 14), the Coordinating Committee staged a protest in front of the District Collector’s Office and in the precincts of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at CBS. “Farmers’ organisations did not demand the law. </p><p>However, these laws were imposed on the farmers. Due to this law, agricultural commodities and trade will go into the hands of capitalists and businessmen. Stockpiling and black marketing will flourish. The already defunct Agricultural Produce Market Committees will get disbanded under the new law. It will be difficult for the market committee to provide facilities to the farmers due to lack of money. Agriculture will not get minimum protection. There is no provision in the new law to ensure guaranteed MSP by big companies,” the committee alleged. </p><p>“Cancel a new bill that increases electricity bills. Implement a crop insurance scheme to give justice to the farmers and lift the ban on onion export,” it further demanded. Dr. Raosaheb Kasbe, Uttam Kamble, Dr. DL Karad, Raju Desale, Sharad Aher, Dr Shobha Bachhav, Ganesh Unhavane, Prabhakar Vaichale, Girish Ugle, Jagmeer Singh Khalsa, Sunil Malusare, BG Wagh, Anna Patil, Dr. Hemalatha Patil, Tanhaji Jaybhave, Anita Pagare, Balasaheb Shinde, Urmila Gaikwad were present on the occasion.</p><p>Farmers’ unions across the district also expressed their views on agriculture laws, labour laws, the Electricity Act, 2020, new education policy, and unemployment. Meanwhile, Raosaheb Kasbe and Uttam Kamble expressed their support for the ongoing farmers’ movement in Delhi and demanded that the three anti-farmer laws be repealed and a law to guarantee MSP be enacted.</p>