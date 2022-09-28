Farmers demand adequate compensation from govt

Therefore, the farmers won’t be left with any piece of land for agriculture. The compensation announced by the railway administration is very low and won’t suffice for survival. Farmers stated they aren’t against the railway project, but they won’t give up their land if the administration doesn’t provide appropriate compensation to them. While they submitted their demands to MP Hemant Godse, he assured of putting forth their stance in front of the government.

After inspecting the land at Sansari village, the administration announced a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh per guntha (1,089 square feet), thus angering the farmers. Against this backdrop, a meeting of farmers was organised at the Maruti temple. The farmers expressed that the railway is a mode of development, and villagers aren’t opposing the project. However, there is a huge difference between the rates of Guntha in the adjoining areas and the rates announced by the government for Sansari village. Therefore, farmers are going to suffer huge financial losses. Also, they won’t be able to purchase land anywhere in the future.

Sarpanch Vinod Godse, Upsarpanch Shekhar Godse, Khanderao Godse, Santosh Godse, Vijay Godse, Amol Godse, Anandrao Godse, Ganesh Godse, Vilas Lamkhede, and several other farmers were present at the meeting.

