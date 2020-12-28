Farmers are used merely for politics: Pawar

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Farmers or the people here are used only for politics and not protected for their rights. A fair price is given to onion when elections come up. Exports are then banned, and farmers are held as if they are hostages, thus opined MLA Rohit Pawar in the present context when farmers are at loggerheads with the government. MLA Pawar was speaking during his visit to Nashik. He interacted with the office bearers of the NCP Youth Congress. Meanwhile, Pawar said that farmers are being used only for politics. As a result, the farmers’ movement in Delhi has come to a standstill. He told the young office bearers that the BJP’s social media has expertise in depicting a rosy picture. The case is not so in our party. </p><p>Our party worker goes to the grassroots and works. However, we should also tell people about our work so that it can get acknowledged by the people. Therefore, every activist must stand up for the problems of the people, farmers for their cause and rights, he said. Meanwhile, after his interaction with the office bearers, Pawar held a press conference and also took cognisance of BJP’s social media campaign by criticising it. The MLA will take a halt at Kalvan today and will attend the traditional event of Dongrya Dev. Pawar also said that he wanted to experience the traditional festival at Kalvan, so he will not attend the festival as a member of the legislative assembly.</p>.<div><div class="bigfact-title">Pawar exhibits his cricketing skills</div><div class="bigfact-description">When MLA Rohit Pawar was on a tour of Nashik, he was going via Vihitgaon Wadner route for the programme in Nashik city after attending the function at Deolali Camp. On the occasion, he was welcomed on behalf of Nashik Road NCP at a square in Vihitgaon. Some children were playing cricket on the side field. When Pawar saw them playing cricket, he could not resist himself from playing. Pawar went to the cricket ground on the bullet of Vikram Kothule, a young activist of NCP and played cricket for about 15 minutes with the local youth.</div></div>