Farmer writes to CM over MSP

He stated that Maharastra’s farmers suffer through several problems regularly, and grapes, onions, tomatoes, and other fruits and vegetables are purchased in the market committees at minimal rates, thus leading to severe losses. Several farmers aren’t even able to recover their production costs. The incessant rains this year have made the situation worse for farmers.

Neither the ruling party nor the opposition is bothered by the farmers’ plight. Therefore, they expect CM Eknath Shinde to understand their concerns and announce a minimum support price for their agricultural produce, along the lines of Kerala’s MSP model.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has fixed the price of fruits and vegetables in his state at 20 per cent higher than the production cost. The Kerala government has fixed the rates for 16 fruits and vegetables, which will come into effect from November 01. Kerala has become the first state in the country to fix the minimum support price (MSP) of fruits and vegetables for state farmers.

Gawli added he expects the government will support the farmers, and Maharashtra will become the second state to announce the minimum prices for its farmers.

If the prices of fruits and vegetables are fixed, farmers will produce quality vegetables. Also, several farmers are not getting chemical fertilizers on time. Therefore, the government should provide the required fertilizers on time and meet the farmers’ demand. The farmer concluded the letter by saying they await the chief minister’s response and a decision in their favour.