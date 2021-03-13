Farmer killed in a wild animal attack

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A 65-year-old farmer was killed in a wild animal attack at Dhondvirnagar in Sinnar taluka on Thursday night. The animal attacked the farmer while he was watering his fields. As per the information received, a farmer named Rajaram Trimbak Sonawane (65) had gone to irrigate the crop in the field around 7.30 pm on Thursday. </p>.<p>In the night, taking the benefit of a total dark, the wild animal attacked Sonawane and killed him. On Friday, around 9.30 am Bhausaheb Pundalik Sonawane was going to the field. At that time, he found Rajaram’s body in the field. Accordingly, Bhausaheb Sonawane informed Police Patil over a mobile phone.</p><p> Patil inspected and informed the police about the incident. After that, a team of police and forest department rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. Rajaram Sonawane’s blood sample has been sent to a lab in Hyderabad for testing. </p><p>Farmer Rajaram Sonawane was cremated at 3 pm on Friday. He is survived by his wife and son. Meanwhile, locals say that leopards have been roaming in the area for the past two days and a cage has been set up in the area, said forest department official Praveen Sonawane.</p>