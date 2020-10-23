Farmer-friendly Kisan Rail getting good response: MP Dr Pawar

Nashik: Kisan Railway started in the interest of farmers, is getting good response, MP Dr. Bharti Pawar, who inspected perishable goods being transported from this special train, said here.



With the concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efforts of Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the train which has set trend to carry multi-commodities inter-state in a shorter span of time is garnering huge praises as farmer is able to sell his produce at satisfactory price and in the key markets in other states.



The farmer is enjoying dual advantage of saving in the transportation cost and finding new market for his agricultural yield with a reasonable returns.



The Kisan Railway is getting good response from farmers in Nashik district, according to the railway administration. Similarly, farmers and traders are satisfied as it is the only best way for farmers and traders to get their produce to other states, said MP Pawar.



According to Central Railway sources as many as 3893 tonnes of goods have been transported till last week from Bhusawal division through 25 trips, while thousands of tonnes of nutritious and immunity boosting fruit ‘pomegranate' was transported from Western Maharashtra to Northern India.



Pomegranate has an impressive nutrient profile as it contains Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Folate, Potassium, etc. which is beneficial in fighting Covid-19. Pomegranate is being produced massively in western and north Maharashtra i.e. Nashik, Pune and Solapur.



Farmers availing the benefit of the cheap and the fastest mode of transport are excited and happy as now the Kisan Rail is running thrice a week. This special train started as a weekly service from Deolali to Danapur on August 7 and later further extended to Muzaffarpur.



Besides Pomegranate, perishable goods like capsicum, cauliflower, lemon, green chillies, iced-fish, live plants, eggs and other vegetables have also been transported through Kisan rail from Sangola, Pandharpur, Kopergaon, Pune, Daund, Nashik, Manmad regions of the state.