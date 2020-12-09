Eying fair price, farmers continue with onion cultivation

Nashik (Yeola): In the hope of getting a higher rate in the future, onion growers, despite adversity, continue with cultivation of onion in many parts of Yeola tehsil and playing a gamble with the crop to fetch good returns.



Unseasonal rains, unfair rates, bad weather, destroyed crop -- farmer has been facing all these crises and fetching unfair returns for the last one year.



Meanwhile, kharif onion cultivation has been hampered due to shortage and loss of seeds in Yeola taluka due to excessive rainfall. Late kharif onions are being planted in phases under adverse conditions. Although kharif onions were planted earlier this year, planting was hampered by diseases.



However, since then cultivation of late kharif onions is taking place in phases. Currently seed availability is normal due to the scarcity. There is a tendency of onion growers to complete cultivation by getting onion seedlings available. However, it seems that the proposed cultivation will not be completed.