Extension to Ghantagadi contract

NASHIK: A standing committee meeting was held yesterday under the chairmanship of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar. Department heads were present on this occasion. Approval was given to the subject of retendering for the appointment of a technical consultant for the preparation of the revised master plan of the city, water schemes and implementation of the projects.

Although the issue of awarding a new contract for ghantagadi (garbage collection van) was approved, the issue of extending the term to the existing contractor was kept for discussion.

Rs 14.10 lakh fund was sanctioned for the work of electric lighting done on municipal buildings to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. At the same time, the construction of a new toilet by demolishing the old toilet at Bodhale Nagar, the rainwater channel on the road leading to Jalkumbh at Pathardi was approved. At the same time, Rs 39 lakh was sanctioned for the maintenance and repair work of monsoon drains at various places in the New Nashik area.