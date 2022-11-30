Extension to application submission by 15 days

Nashik
Currently, the recruitment process is going on for about 18000 posts like police constable and driver under Maharashtra Police Department. Earlier the candidates were given November 30 as the last date to apply. However, when the last few hours were left to apply, the candidates were facing various technical problems such as the website hanging and the server down. Therefore, the state government has extended the application deadline by 15 days. Deputy Chief Minister and State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given information in this regard.
Devendra Fadnavis said, “So far we have received 11.80 lakh applications regarding police recruitment. However, there are complaints from some places that there are technical difficulties. So we extend the application submission date by 15 days. We are giving 15 days more, so the complaints will also be removed.”
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 18331 vacancies for Police Constable 14956 posts, SRPF Police Constable 1204 posts, and Driver Police Constable 2174 posts will be filled.
Earlier former state Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde had demanded the Maharashtra government to give 15 days more time to the candidates to apply for the posts in Maharashtra Police department. In a tweet addressed to Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he had stated that the recruitment process for about 18000 posts of police constables, drivers under the Maharashtra Police Department is currently underway and the last date for applying is November 30.
But when only few days are left to apply, the candidates have to face various problems such as the website, to apply online continuously, getting hanged or the server goes down, and it has come to light that the candidates are staying up all night to fill their applications. Due to this, there is a fear that many students from rural areas who are eligible for recruitment may be deprived from applying.
Hence, Munde demanded that all these eligible candidates should be given an extension of fifteen days to apply for the posts in the police department and the technical difficulties in submitting the application form should be removed immediately.