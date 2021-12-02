Extension till Dec 5 to file claims, objections

NASHIK: As per the directions of Election Commission of India, a special revision program of the photo voter list, based on the eligibility date of 1st January 2022 has been announced. Accordingly, the deadline for filing claims and objections regarding the list has been extended till Sunday, December 05, 2021, Deputy Collector and Deputy District Election Officer Swati Thavil said.

The draft voter list has been published on 01 November under the special revision program of voter lists. The period for filing claims and objections in this regard was fixed from 1 November 2021 to 30 November 2021. In a letter dated November 30 from the Election Commission of India, New Delhi, the time limit was extended to review the progress of the lists with photographs based on the eligibility date of January 1, 2022, in the State using the powers conferred by Rule 12 of the Voter Registration Rules 1960, stated by Thavil.

Accordingly, all the Voter Registration Officers and Assistant Voter Registration Officers in the district have been instructed to take immediate action by filing claims and objections.