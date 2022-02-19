Extension of exam fee reimbursement till Feb 28

NASHIK: Examination Fee Reimbursement Scheme is being implemented by the State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education for the students in the areas of scarcity, drought and untimely disruption in the academic year 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. Beneficiaries of this scheme have been given an extension till February 28 to submit their information. This has brought relief to the students.

The benefit is being given to students who are eligible for reimbursement of fees of class X and XII students in 349 talukas of 34 districts affected by unseasonal rains in the year 2019 and 2020. Proposals of 4,51,048 students from all over the state have been submitted for this, out of which 2,80,136 students have received reimbursement of fees. The Board of Education has clarified that an extension has been decided for the remaining students.

Meanwhile, for the students of class X and XII who are eligible for reimbursement of examination fee for the academic year 2017 to 2019 and have not yet reimbursed the examination fee, the students of class X and XII should will have to submit the information online at http: feerefund.mh-ssc.ac.in. This link has been made available on the Board’s official website mahahsscboard.in

Extension for third time

The examination fee reimbursement scheme was initially extended till August 15, 2021. After that, the term was extended again till September 30, 2021. The Board of Education has appealed to the students who are deprived, to submit the information by 28th February, as third extension has been given. The Board has instructed the Headmaster and Principal to submit the exact Aadhaar numbers of the beneficiaries within the stipulated time.