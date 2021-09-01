Extend housing benefits to rural areas: Game

NASHIK: “Through the ‘Maha Awas Abhiyan-Grameen’, award winning individuals and organisations in rural areas should encourage rural citizens to have a rightful home,” appealed by Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game. Under the ‘Maha Awas Abhiyan-Grameen' award presentation ceremony was organized for the best working organizations and individuals in rural areas at planning hall of the Divisional Commissioner’s Office here yestetday.

A 100-day ‘Maha Awas Abhiyan-Grameen’ was started in the state with a view to effectively implementation and qualitative progress of the centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Grameen (PMAY- Rural) and state sponsored Grameen Gharkul Yojana. Deputy Commissioner (Development) Arvind More, Regional Deputy Commissioner of Social Welfare Bhagwan Veer, Deputy Labour Commissioner Vikas Mali, Nashik Project Director Ujwala Bawke, Gramsevak, Sarpanch, all bank branch managers were present.

Divisional Commissioner Game said, Under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Gharkul Land Purchase Financing Scheme, residential encroachments on government lands in rural areas should be regularized and efforts should be made to provide land for Gharkul (housing) to the landless beneficiaries.

Also, barren land should be acquired for public interest and affordable houses should be made available to the citizens. All the concerned agencies should work to fulfill the dream of every needy home seeker in the rural areas, he said.

Prizes

Best performing districts

1st: Dhule

2nd: Ahmednagar

3rd: Jalgaon

Talukas

Akole (Ahmednagar)

Jamkhed (Ahmednagar)

Muktainagar (Jalgaon)

Gram Panchayats

GP Chinchwa, Malegaon

GP Shevare, Baglan

GP Devpada, Dindori

Financial institutions

Bank of Maharashtra Puntambe, Rahata, A.nagar

Janata Coop Bank, Yeola

Bank of Baroda, Devpada, Dindori

Best performers

Nandgaon Tehsildar

Baglan Tehsildar

Niphad Tehsildar

Best districts (State)

Ahmednagar

Dhule

Nashik