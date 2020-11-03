Extend Diwali vacation till Nov 20 : Teachers' council

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> <br><br>Maharashtra State Teachers' Council has demanded extension to Diwali vacation till November 20th as students continued their online education even during the entire summer vacation bringing students, parents and teachers under stress.</p>.<p>At present, students are being educated through online education and students and teachers have not been given leave for Ganeshotsav.</p><p>The Maharashtra State Teachers' Council (Mumbai) has demanded that the education department should declare Diwali holiday till November 20 as students, parents and teachers are under stress.<br><br>From April 2020, the students continued their education even during the entire summer vacation. Students are granted summer vacation after the examination each year; But this year, the lock down was announced before the exams and the students from class I to VIII were sent directly promoted in next class.<br><br>Students continued to learn online during this period. Online classes have been running for the last six to seven months. Students and teachers did not get any major leave during this period. <br><br>As a result, students, parents, teachers are under stress. The education department did not even inform the schools about the date of Ganpati holiday.</p><p>Therefore, the teachers' council has demanded that the education department should inform the date of Diwali holiday for students, parents and teachers.</p>