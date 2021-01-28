Export of 15,000 MT of onion in 24 days

<p>Nashik: In Nashik district, between January 1 and 24, 15,869 metric tonnes of onions got exported. The country earned crores of rupees in foreign exchange. The central government banned onion exports on September 14, 2020, when the rate of onions was around Rs 40 per kg. As a result, onions exported abroad by domestic traders in the country, including Nashik, were lying on the border and at the port of Mumbai. </p>.<p>Traders were also banned from stockpiling after the export ban. Also, Enforcement Directorate raided many traders in the district. To solve this onion dilemma in the district, NCP President Sharad Pawar intervened. Finally, in the last week of December, Amit Yadav, Director General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Union Government had issued a government order to lift the ban on onion exports.</p><p>After that, traders immediately started exporting onions from January 1. Since then, 15,869 metric tons of onion exported from Mumbai to Bangladesh, Colombo, Malaysia, and other nations till Sunday (24th). Onion growers are now benefiting from the opening up of export.</p>