Exploring the true meaning of art

NASHIK: International Artist's Day is celebrated every year on 25th October to honour the artists and their phenomenal skills. The day also celebrates the birth of one of the most famous painters, Pablo Picasso. Artists speak and express their emotions through their paintings and brighten up the world around us. For them, art is present at each corner of the room. Their perceptions redefine beauty and create something innovative and mesmerising.
There are several benefits attached to art. Any kind of art helps in increasing brain activity, provides stress relief, improves creative thinking and imagination, sharpens memory, and improves self-esteem and motor skills. Apart from these things, art is known to have healing properties. Other health benefits of art include normalised heart rate, improved blood pressure, and cortisol levels. Such activities also help in increasing dopamine levels to make us feel better.
However, what does art mean to artists? How do they perceive art? Why did they choose art to express themselves? To get answers to these questions, Deshdoot Times spoke to them.
“Art for me is like therapy. I find happiness and satisfaction in my work. I never knew that a single pen and a blank paper could take all my worries away. The intricate details and delicate shades make me wonder how beautiful art is. I can speak and express myself through my art. I find peace while drawing/painting, and all my worries fade away.”- Saloni Jadhav
“According to the dictionary, the word art is the conscious use of skill and creativity, imagination especially in the production of aesthetic objects, indeed that is a very accurate answer and too general to be understandable. So I researched in myself what art means to me. I believe art is anything you created from your creative mind. Art is what you find beautiful. It is simply a way of impressing emotion, and some art is never intended to be shared as it is so personal. We get inspiration to invent art. It is a voice, a language that artists can not explain what they want to say. It also can capture as imagery.” - Kartikeya Patil
“Art gives meaning to my life and helps me understand our world. It is an essential part of my culture because it allows me to have a deeper understanding of my emotions; it increases my self-awareness, and also allows me to be open to new ideas and experiences.” - Durvaskhi Patil