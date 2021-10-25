Exploring the true meaning of art

NASHIK: International Artist's Day is celebrated every year on 25th October to honour the artists and their phenomenal skills. The day also celebrates the birth of one of the most famous painters, Pablo Picasso. Artists speak and express their emotions through their paintings and brighten up the world around us. For them, art is present at each corner of the room. Their perceptions redefine beauty and create something innovative and mesmerising.

There are several benefits attached to art. Any kind of art helps in increasing brain activity, provides stress relief, improves creative thinking and imagination, sharpens memory, and improves self-esteem and motor skills. Apart from these things, art is known to have healing properties. Other health benefits of art include normalised heart rate, improved blood pressure, and cortisol levels. Such activities also help in increasing dopamine levels to make us feel better.

However, what does art mean to artists? How do they perceive art? Why did they choose art to express themselves? To get answers to these questions, Deshdoot Times spoke to them.