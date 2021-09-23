Exploring the sign language to interact with users

NASHIK: On 19th December 2017, the United Nations General Assembly declared 23rd September as the International Day of Sign Languages to raise awareness on the importance of sign languages and human rights o deaf people. The theme for 2021 declared by the World Federation of the Deaf is “We Sign for Human Rights.” The theme promotes the usage of sign language all over the world - for the deaf and hearing population as well.

According to WFD, the population of the deaf is 70 million worldwide, with more than 80% of the population living in developing nations. There are more than 300 different sign languages used by the community. Sign languages are fully-fledged natural languages, structurally distinct from spoken languages.

Deaf people in international meetings and informal gatherings use the international sign language that is easy to understand and less complex compared to other region-specific sign languages.

On this day, people should pledge to learn sign language to connect with the deaf community and make them feel inclusive in society. Differently-abled already face a lot of challenges in their day-to-day lives. By learning their language, we can make this world a better place to live in.

Education plays a pivotal role in the development of every community. Similarly, early access to sign language and better facilities in sign language like quality education helps in early growth and development.

Indian Sign Language

In the 2000s, the Indian deaf community demanded an institute to focus on ISL teaching and research. The 11th Five Year Plan (2007-2012) acknowledged that the needs of people with hearing disabilities had been relatively neglected and decided to develop a sign language research and training center, to promote and develop sign language and training of teachers and interpreters.

Indian Sign Language (ISL) is used all over India by the deaf community. However, ISL is not used in deaf schools to teach deaf children. Teacher training programs do not shape teachers towards teaching methods that use ISL. Parents of deaf children are not aware of sign language and its ability to remove communication barriers.

ISL interpreters are an urgent requirement at institutes and places where communication between deaf and hearing people happens. However, there are less than 300 certified interpreters in India. After a long struggle by the deaf community, the Ministry approved establishment of ISLRTC in New Delhi on 28th September 2015.