Experts bat for precast segmental technology

NASHIK: Experts have batted for use of cost-effective pre-cast segmental technology to build a flyover without using girder, so as to avoid traffic congestion. The issue came to the fore when the underground soil testing for the proposed flyover from Trimurti Chowk to City Center Mall was completed and the citizens showed eagerness on the start of the work of the proposed flyover.

The road under the flyover should be smooth and wide so that there is no traffic bottlenecks, said Shiv Sena chief and corporator Sudhakar Badgujar who had demanded a flyover with pre-cast segmental technology in the wake of the growing population and traffic congestion in New Nashik and surrounding areas. Rs. 120 crore was sanctioned for the flyover. Accordingly, the tender for the work of the flyover was issued in January 2021.

A work order was also issued to the contractor to start work of the bridge which was scheduled to begin in February 2021. However, it was hampered due to the ‘credit’ dispute of the proposed flyover and the internal differences between Shiv Sena and BJP.

Now, that the soil testing for the flyover has been completed in the last few days, the citizens demanded that the flyover should have more space under it and that it should be constructed using the latest precast segmental technology without the traditional Girder technology to find a permanent solution to frequent traffic jams. New technology will curb the traffic jam.