Expenditure of 5% fund for specially-abled

NASHIK: Minister of State for Education, Women and Child Welfare Bachchu Kadu has asked the Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti and Municipal Corporation about the expenditure of 5% fund reserved for specially-abled in Nashik district. For this, he has issued an ultimatum of 30 days. Kadu will conduct a review meeting about the expenditure of the 5 per cent fund reserved for the specially-abled.

He warned to suspend officials and ordered officials to attend the meeting with all the preparations. Minister of State Kadu had visited Nashik last week. At that time, he submitted a letter of a review meeting to the social welfare department of Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti. Kadu will visit Nashik on July 30. A fund of Rs. 2.10 crore has been kept reserved in the annual budget for the specially-abled under the social welfare department of the Zilla Parishad.