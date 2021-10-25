Expedite vaccination during Diwali: Bhujbal

NASHIK: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has suggested that efforts should be made to reduce the number of patients in rural areas and to increase vaccination in during the festival period. Bhujbal was speaking at a review meeting held at Niphad and Yeola taluka yesterday.

On this occasion the Guardian Minister said, In order to speed up vaccination in rural areas, efforts should be made to create awareness through religious sects on the lines of Malegaon. Vaccination is important along with the use of triad to reduce the number of patients. Emphasis should be laid on increasing the number of vaccination centers for 100 per cent vaccination, said Bhujbal.

The oxygen project started in the taluka must continue smoothly. For this, the officials of the power distribution company should coordinate with the maintenance and repair company and plan to keep the power supply of the project intact, said Bhujbal.

The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad Agriculture Chairman Sanjay Bankar, SDM Sopan Kasar, Dr. Archana Pathare, Tehsildar Pramod Hile, Sharad Ghorpade, Sub-District Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. S Shailja Kripaswami, Manmad MSEDCL Executive Engineer Sanjay Tadvi, Yeola MSEDCL Deputy Executive Engineer R M Patil and Resident Medical Officer. Dr. Prashant Khaire was present on behalf of District General Hospital.