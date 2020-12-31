Existing restrictions to continue till Jan 31

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>District collector Suraj Mandhare, under the District Disaster Management Authority, District Collectorate Nashik, has stated through an official circular that the restrictions and relaxations extended by the state government till January 31, 2021, with the order dated December 29, 2020, through the Department of Revenue and Forest, Disaster Management, Mumbai, shall remain in force as it is in Nashik district too. </p>.<p>A seven-hour night curfew is already in place in Nashik municipal limits from 11 pm to 6 am with a ban on New Year's Eve celebrations, which came into force from December 22 and will be effective till January 6. The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued. All earlier orders shall be obliged with this order and shall remain in force up to 31st January 2021, the notification said. </p><p>Violation of the guidelines will be punishable under section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and the powers conferred under the Disaster Management act, 2005, the order warned. The Maharashtra government extended the lockdown on Tuesday against the backdrop of Corona till midnight of January 31, 2021. In the last couple of months, the government has eased several lockdown restrictions. </p><p>Revised guidelines have been issued from time to time, allowing resumption of various activities as part of the "Mission Begin Again," the release said. Earlier, the government had allowed the reopening of places of worship. Schools for Std 9th to 12th students in some parts of the state barring Nashik district, the decision for reopening schools has been postponed to January 4, 2021. Hotels and bars have already been allowed to reopen.</p>