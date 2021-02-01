<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Increased limit for tax audit to Rs 5 cr; to mak notified infrastructural debt fund; affordable housing projects to avail tax concession for one more year till March 31st, 2022.</p><ul><li><p>Tax holiday for aircraft leasing companies, pre-filing returnees relief to small trusts.</p></li><li><p>Affordable Housing Boost: ₹ 1.5 Lakh additional deduction on loan for affordable Homes.</p></li><li><p>Late deposit by employees' contribution will not be allowed; Capitan gain tax exemption for new investment in start-ups.</p></li><li><p> Exemption duties on mobile and chargers to be removed.</p></li></ul>