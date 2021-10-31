Exempt wine industry from excise duty

NASHIK: In his demand, MP Hemant Godse has appealed to CM Uddhav Thackeray to exempt the wine industry from excise duty (Central Value Added Tax). Godse stated that due to high production of grapes in the district, Nashik is famous as the ‘wine capital’ of the country.

As the city is a hub of wine making industries, farmers register higher profit margins on their Grape and Java Plum (Jamun) crop, and thus, benefit immensely. Expansion of industries shall help in creating job opportunities in the city and boost the district’s development.

Also, the wine made from Java Plum is healthy and nutritious for the human body. To promote its consumption and production, the government should exempt the wine industry from excise duty and allow retail selling of wine in all areas like malls, supermarkets, shops, etc.

Grapes are cultivated in various talukas of the district. Even Java Plum is cultivated in abundance in the tribal areas and is available for purchase at a minimal cost. Due to the crop’s demand, the grape growers consider it a cash (commercial) crop.

Similarly, even Java Plum is available in the district at minimal cost, and many organisations have successfully researched the wine making process through this fruit.