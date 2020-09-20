Online exam
Online exam
Deshdoot Times

Exam valid only if recognition of face

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

Stylish looks may be a problem for students when taking the final year exams online. This is because if there is a discrepancy between the student's identity card b...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com