Exam valid only if recognition of face

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>Stylish looks may be a problem for students when taking the final year exams online. This is because if there is a discrepancy between the student's identity card before the exam and the face seen through the webcam before the exam, the exam cannot given cannot be valid. The Savitribai Phule Pune University has brought rules in this regard.</p>.<p>The university has adopted the option of stricter rules for the transparency of the exam and it is necessary to match the student's identity card and the student's 'face' through the webcam before the exam. The university has clarified that it will not be possible to give exams if there are difficulties in matching faces. <br><br>The username and password for the exam will be on the hall ticket issued to the final year students who have opted for the online exam. Students' faces will then be verified.</p><p>Students will have to upload hall ticket, Aadhar card, PAN card or college identity card before the exam. The size of this photo should be '100 KB'. The e-system developed by the university for the exam will check both faces. <br><br>Therefore, students should take special care while attaching the identity card. Students must sit for the exam in such a way that a clear face is visible, and it is mandatory for students to click on the submit button before the end of the exam time.</p>.<p><em><strong>'Bookmark' for simple questions!<br></strong><br>Often students prefer to solve simple questions. The same facility is also available for online exams. After logging in, students will see the bookmark option on the screen. The answer can be entered by selecting the expected question number. <br><br><strong>Key points for students<br></strong><br>- Photos will be taken through webcam during the exam.<br><br>- Students will be warned if any movement is noticed<br><br>- Students will not be able to move from one room to another while taking the exam.<br><br>- Speaking in any way, making signs, or roaming around will not be tolerated.</em></p>