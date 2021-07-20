Exam in Marathi for the first time

NASHIK: In a first, medical entrance exam NEET-UG will be conducted in 13 languages with Marathi, Malayalam and Punjabi as new additions, the newly-appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced. In the meantime, a new exam centre for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has also been opened in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East.

“Registrations for the NEET(UG) 2021 has started on http://ntaneet. nic.in from 5:00 pm on Tuesday. For the first time in the history of NEET(UG) exam and in order to facilitate the Indian student community in the middle east, an examination centre has been opened in Kuwait. “The NEET(UG) 2021 will be for the first time conducted in 13 languages with new addition of Marathi, Punjabi and Malayalam,” Pradhan said.

The languages, which are now being offered, are - Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English. The Education Minister had on Monday announced that the NEET, which was earlier scheduled on 1 August, will now be conducted on 12 September. The application process for NEET-UG has started now.