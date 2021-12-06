Exam fee waiver for students who lost parents

NASHIK: The State government has decided to waive the exam fee of Class 10 and 12 state board (MSBSHSE) students, who have lost their parents due to coronavirus infection. The fee to be waived is for the board exams to be conducted in 2022.

“A small solace from our side to the children who lost their parents to the pandemic – exam fee for state board exams 2021-22 is being waived off,” state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said. “We are aware that they have gone through a lot already, but their education must continue,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vijay Wadettiwar who is the cabinet minister of State Relief & Rehabilitation tweeted, “Thousands of families have been left destitute due to the death of the person who took care of the family. The official website of the State government http://mahacovid19relief.in has been made available to assist Rs. 50,000/- to such destitute families.”. The Minister further said, “Financial assistance can be availed in the account instantly without any technical difficulties by doing e-application with minimum documents.”