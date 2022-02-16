Exam council to verify TET certificates

NASHIK: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination will verify every certificate issued to candidates for passing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination in the wake of the recent paper leak incident. The officials fear that there could be malpractice in the certificates issued and hence a verification is necessary. Director of the exam council Dattatray Jagtap said that all education officers in the state have been directed to begin the verification process of the candidates who have received the certificates till date.

The exam council’s order says all the certificates issued after 2013 for Std V to VIII have to be verified. 70 officers are ready to verify the certificates of 6000 teachers who have become teachers in the school by taking bogus certificates of Teacher Eligibility Test and they will submit their report to the government after thorough investigation. As a result, bogus certificate holders are now on the radar of the council.

For the last nine years, the TET examination has been made compulsory only to have qualified teachers available. But even in that, malpractices surfaced. That is why officials like Tukaram Surpe are bebind bar. From 2013, TET certificate will be verified. As a result, 6000 teachers are currently on the radar.