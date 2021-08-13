Exam as per UPSC norms

NASHIK: By starting the examination center of the Union Public Service Commission at Nashik, the Union Public Service Commission has given big relief to the youth of Nashik on the background of Covid-19. The district administration will make the examination, which is scheduled to take place in October, successful as per the norms of the commission, assured District Collector Suraj Mandhare to the commission’s deputy secretary S K Gupta.

For the first time in Nashik, Civil Service PreExamination from Union Public Service Commission is going to be held. This exam will be held on October 10, 2021. Speaking during a training organized at the Collectorate under the guidance of S K Gupta, Deputy Secretary, Union Public Service Commission, District Collector Mandhare was speaking.

Gupta was accompanied by Additional Secretaries, Deepak Pant, Ujwal Kumar, Resident Deputy Collector Bhagwat Doiphode, Deputy Collector Nilesh Sringi and professors of twelve centers were present for the training. A total of 12 centers have been fixed in Nashik for the examination scheduled to be held in October 2021 and about 4,400 candidates have chosen Nashik as the center for the examination.

The special thing is that the instructions for making separate arrangements for the specially abled candidates for the examination were given by Gupta himself. Regarding the expectations shown by the Commission, Collector Mandhare testified that the system was ready.