Ex-servicemen share their perception of a Developed India

SIGN IN
GEETIKA SACHDEV
DEOLALI CAMP :
As the country steps into the dawn of 74th Independence Day, the vibe of Nationalism will be felt by all the Indians.
Though development, modernisation, and Innovation define our country's growth, India still continues to progress towards a better future.
In order to understand the perception of people towards the country's development over time, Deshdoot Times interviewed Ex servicemen who have served this country with their whole heart and soul.
They told us about the India's development as a nation, and what is the essence of a truly independent nation.
“Though we have developed in almost all the fields like space, technology, agriculture, manufacturing etc. However, Education is one field that needs to be developed in the nation. Everyone eventually realizes that there's a huge difference in what was taught to them and what actually is required when they start working in their fields. This new Education policy, once implemented, will create a diversity of courses for future generations, and it will definitely be fruitful. The leaders of this nation need to change their mind set and believe that we're capable of doing everything. India has achieved so much, and now, in the scientific field, we are even aiming for Mars. Production, manufacturing should be started in India itself as we have the capabilities, intelligence, and manpower. In defence, we're planning to start manufacturing everything in India.”
Col. Ashok Sirgaonkar
“This country has come a long way in development especially in the technology field. Wherever there has been growth in technology, the rest aspects of the area step up automatically. If I were to talk about areas in which this country still needs to develop will be area of governance and accountability. I will refer to accountability more because in this country, except defence, anyone can get away with anything. No one feels accountable and civilians especially, can get away with anything. We can't even pass a simple law in the Parliament. Blame it on parties but there're criminals in the position of leaders in the parliament. Everything goes out of the window if there's no accountability. In my opinion, our country will be truly developed when we become aware of our own capabilities. Self awareness is the key because this country has everything it requires. We just need to do it on our own rather than depending on others.”
Lt. Col. Uday Bhaulekar
“Though we have developed in almost all the fields like space, technology, agriculture, manufacturing etc. However, Education is one field that needs to be developed in the nation. Everyone eventually realizes that there's a huge difference in what was taught to them and what actually is required when they start working in their fields. This new Education policy, once implemented, will create a diversity of courses for future generations, and it will definitely be fruitful. The leaders of this nation need to change their mind set and believe that we're capable of doing everything. India has achieved so much, and now, in scientific field, we are even aiming for Mars. Production, manufacturing should be started in India itself as we have the capabilities, intelligence, and manpower. In defence, we're planning to start manufacturing everything in India.”
Col. Ashok Sirgaonkar