Ex-gratia to heirs of Covid deceased

NASHIK: The Supreme Court has directed the states to provide ex-gratia grants to the heirs of persons who have died of covid-19 disease as per the guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority. Accordingly, the procedure for submitting online applications will be notified by the government soon, informed Suraj Mandhare, District Collector and Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority.

As per the instructions of the Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation, dated 12 October 2021, an ex-gratia grant of Rs. 50,000 will be given to heirs. For this, they must contact the District Disaster Management Authority, Collector and District Magistrate’s Office, Nashik District Control Room (Disaster Management Ward), Old Agra Road, Nashik-1, 0253-2315080 and 2317151 as well as toll free number 1077. Similarly, for more information they can visit www.nashik.gov. in and ddmanashik@gmail.com.

The Department of Relief and Rehabilitation will be informed separately about the procedure for submitting online applications for grant. District Collector Suraj Mandhare has also appealed not to give required documents to any individual or private organization. If anyone asks favour or money in return, a complaint should be lodged on the same address.