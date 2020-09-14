Ex gratia grant in case of martyrdom

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br></p><p>The State Forest Department recently paid tributes to the forest rangers, forest officials and staff who lost their lives in protecting the forest and wildlife in the forest on the occasion of National Forest Martyrs' Day on September 11.</p>.<p>Accordingly, the scheme of giving ex gracia or sanugrah grant to the field officers and employees of the forest department in case of martyrdom while protecting the forest and wildlife will be implemented soon.<br><br>Our society has long been known as a nature-worshiper, said Forest Minister Sanjay Rathore. On September 11, 1738, 363 members of the Bishnoi community in Rajasthan sacrificed their lives in opposing a deforestation order issued by a local king.</p><p>The Minister said, "In the state too, many forest officials and employees have sacrificed their lives for the protection of forests and wildlife. This sacrifice is inspiring." <br><br>To commemorate this incomparable sacrifice, a Forest Martyrs Memorial has been erected at the Forest Department Headquarters in Nagpur. On the same lines, Vanhutma Smarak will be erected in every district. The Nashik Forest department has already erected the Van Hutatma Smarak.</p><p>The protection and conservation of forests and wildlife is a priority of the Forest Department. Forest officials and employees of the state are performing their duties. Wildlife hunting, depletion of natural resources, endangering wildlife are endangering lives.<br><br>In such cases, deadly attacks are carried out on regional forest range officers, forest rangers, guards and drivers. Many lost their lives while conducting their duty and traumatizes families.</p><p>Hon'ble Sanjay Rathore has said that he will soon bring a plan to provide sanugrah grants to the families of martyrs.</p>.<p><em><strong>Employment through tourism<br></strong><br>The state's nature tourism policy 2020 has been discussed and the state tourism policy and nature tourism policy will be kept in line. Based on that, employment opportunities will be created by attracting tourists.</em></p>