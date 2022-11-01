Everyone needs to be river literate: Gangatharan D

Nashik

In order to communicate with the public about rivers, and coordinate and learn information about rivers, the Chala Januya Nadila (Let’s know our river) campaign has been undertaken by the government on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

District Collector Gangatharan D appealed to all the concerned administrative bodies of the district to make this campaign a success through public participation. He was speaking at the meeting of the district-level committee, formed for the Chala Januya Nadila campaign held at the Collectorate yesterday.

District Collector Gangatharan D said on this occasion that it is necessary to visit the villages along the river and organise a communication and awareness campaign with the local people’s representatives, village workers, sarpanch and villagers. Through this dialogue, the information about the measures taken for the conservation of rivers will reach the citizens and as a result, the participation of the villagers will definitely increase.

For this purpose, Gangatharan D gave instructions that public dialogue should be organised through the sub-divisional officers, tehsildars and block development officers (BDOs).

He said that necessary funds can be provided from Mahatma Phule Jaljivan Abhiyan and District Planning Committee for river embankment and ancillary works.

On this occasion, Rajesh Pandit guided the present officials about the purpose of the campaign.