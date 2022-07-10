'Every unit of electricity must be billed'

NASHIK: MSEDCL is undergoing radical reforms to provide quality services to the consumers as well as to increase efficiency and progress along with the increase in revenue. It is the responsibility of MSEDCL to pay the exact bill to the customers as per the actual electricity consumption. Customers have to bear the brunt of electricity bill repairs if the meter readings are not accurate. At the same time, MSEDCL’s revenue was also lost.

The primary responsibility for avoiding this type lies with the meter reading agencies. If repeated readings do not improve the work of reading agencies, action is inevitable. Also, action will be taken against the responsible officers of MSEDCL, warned the Director (Operations) of MSEDCL, Sanjay Takasande gave this in a review meeting held at Ekalhare.

In the meeting of directors and managers of meter reading agencies in Nashik and Jalgaon circle, director, Taksande was speaking. The three-meter reading agencies, which have not been reformed for accurate meter readings despite repeated instructions for the last two months, were immediately sacked at the meeting, while show-cause notices have been issued to the three executive engineers responsible. During the review meeting, Director Sanjay Taksande gave detailed guidance to the directors of meter reading agencies on their roles and responsibilities regarding inaccurate billing.

Director Sanjay Taksande said that meter reading is the main basis of billing and requires 100 per cent accuracy. However, the fact that incorrect or faulty readings cause a loss of revenue to MSEDCL and are unnecessarily inconvenient to customers in repairing electricity bills will not be tolerated. Taking action against meter reading agencies alone is not the main purpose. However, action will be taken against the agencies and MSEDCL officials if there is any breach in the accuracy and quality criteria for readings. Accurate meter readings should be reviewed daily by sub-divisional and divisional offices. Supervise daily. Any irregularities in billing or readings should be addressed immediately and care should be taken to ensure that customers are billed accurately

During the meeting, the agency informed about the errors in the photo meter readings, faulty readings, erroneous remarks about the faulty meter and other issues. and various measures were taken to rectify the situation. Measures for 100 per cent accurate meter readings should be consistently implemented.

Accurate meter readings should be reviewed daily by sub-divisional and divisional offices. Billing should be supervised. Director Taksande said that care should be taken to ensure proper and accurate billing of electricity consumers by avoiding irregularities.