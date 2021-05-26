ESIC should get control of hospital at Satpur: MP Godse

NASHIK: MP Hemant Godse on Tuesday met the officials of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) at Mumbai. He on the occasion demanded additional commissioner Pranay Sinha to get control of the hospital at Satpur to make it more efficient on the lines of Pune and Kolhapur.

MP Godse on the occasion stated, “The Covid-19 epidemic has taught us a lot”, adding that there is a need to make the health system more efficient. He also emphasized the need of setting up a modern health system. The ESI hospital in Satpur is understaffed and lacks state-of-the-art healthcare facilities.

Even after collecting fund of crores of rupees, the workers in the industrial sector do not get the full benefit of health facilities. Considering the increasing industrialization in the district, ESIC Corporation should get control of the hospital to make it more efficient, MP Godse demanded. R.K. Agarwal, additional executive officer Ashutosh Giri, Vinayak Bakde and other officials were present also present on the occasion.