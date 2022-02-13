ESIC launches ‘Doctor at Doorstep’ initiative

NASHIK: On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the administration of ESIC Hospital has undertaken an initiative called ‘Doctors at Doorstep’. Through this initiative, medical check-ups will be conducted directly at the factory or establishment premises by a team of expert doctors, and through this, a health camp is being conducted on behalf of ESIC Hospital.

Appasaheb Pulaj, Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra State Workers Insurance Scheme Society, has directed to conduct health camps for ESIC hospital workers across the state for over 40 years. Accordingly, under the guidance of the medical superintendent of Nashik Central ESIC Hospital, Dr Rajshri Patil, all the workers above 40 years of age are being examined in the factories of Satpur and Ambad industrial estates as well as in the service hospitals of ESIC Hospital along with the Ghantagadi employees working as frontline workers.

The gynaecologist Dr Smita Dahekar is working as the coordinator of this camp. Various physicians, including Dr Sameer Vaidya, Dr Ishani Vaidya, Surgeon Dr Sandesh Pawar, Gynecologist Dr Satish Pawar, Dermatologist Dr Sahili Khaden, have become a part of this camp. Nurses and lab technicians are conducting various tests.

More than 500 patients were examined in the camps organised in various factories and establishments. Workers were also screened with a special mammography device to diagnose cancer. The team will also visit other factories in the industrial colony.