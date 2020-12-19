Escalators at Nashik Road station to be operational soon

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The escalators on platform number 4 at Nashik Road railway station of Central Railway will be operational soon. Work to set up escalators on the platform is in progress and will get completed soon. Pregnant women, elders, and differently abled were facing huge difficulty to enter platform number 4.</p>.<p>Escalators at the railway station will be benefit senior citizens, children, women, and sick persons. Presently, various development works are going on at the railway station. A spacious hall is being constructed at platform number 4 on the upper floor above the old ticket window. It will be opened soon for the passengers. </p><p>It can accommodate 400 passengers at a time. There is a separate arrangement for both male and female passengers. A facility for children to play has been made in the passage of the hall. </p><p>Nashik Road railway station is considered one of the prime stations in North Maharashtra and Bhusaval division of the Central Railway. Thousands of passengers travel to the station daily. The station is the highest revenue generating station of Bhusaval division of the Central Railway.</p>