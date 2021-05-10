Equitable distribution of Remdesivir from today

Such an appeal has been made by District Collector Suraj Mandhare. In this regard, the official press release issued by District Collector Mandhare said, Nashik District Collector’s Office distributes Remdesivir injection to hospitals daily through distributors in the district. For this, it is mandatory to register prescribe certificate on this web portal daily by recording the data of the number of patients admitted in the hospitals and the number of patients who need Remdesivir injection.

Earlier, the action was taken through e-mail. But the portal has been developed for this purpose, as it has been very time-consuming to find the demand of hospitals from this email address as private individuals were also sending a large number of unsolicited emails. Accordingly, the new portal will also make it easier for hospitals to register information. Based on this, Remdesivir delivery will be given in an equitable and transparent manner.

From today, Monday, May 10, 2021, the available stock will be distributed equitably as per the demand on the nashikmitra.in web portal only. “If the demand is not updated on the above website and therefore the injection is not distributed to the hospital, all the responsibility will remain with the concerned hospital,” the release add