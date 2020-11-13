EPFO subscribers withdraw Rs 78.60 crore

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: A total of 36,609 subscribers of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have withdrawn Rs 78.60 crore from their retirement savings as the government allowed the subscribers to withdraw money from their EPFO account to deal with the financial crisis that occurred due outbreak of Coronavirus. Divisional Commissioner, EPFO M M Ashraf gave information about this.</p> .<p>The number of people withdrawing money from their EPF savings during lockdown period is higher compared to the pre-Corona period. Of the total forms which have been submitted online, a total of 36,609 claims have been settled.</p><p>The Union government in March introduced a pandemic rule under which EPF subscribers can withdraw 75% of their savings or up to a maximum of three months’ basic pay and dearness allowance from their PF account – whichever is lower.</p><p>The government paid Rs 38.38 crore as partial Provident Fund of 3,562 establishments as well as 43,233 subscribers who took benefit of the scheme. An attempt was made to provide relief to establishments and subscribers with this, Ashraf also informed.</p>.<div><blockquote>Though there is shortage of manpower in the EPF office, attempt is being made to provide an immediate service to the subscribers. The employees are taking hard efforts and cooperating the subscribers to avoid inconvenience of the subscribers.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- M M Ashraf, Divisional Commissioner, EPFO</span></div>