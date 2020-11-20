Envoys of 4 countries present credentials to Prez Kovind
Deshdoot Times

Envoys of 4 countries present credentials to Prez Kovind

President conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointments
Abhishek Vibhandik
india
President Ram Nath Kovind
Hungary
Maldives
Chad
Tajikistan
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com