Envoys of 4 countries present credentials to Prez Kovind

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>New envoys to India from Hungary, Maldives, Chad and Tajikistan today (Friday) presented their credential to President Ram Nath Kovind during a virtual ceremony.</p> .<p>Those who presented their credentials were Hungarian Ambassador Andras Laszlo Kiraly, High Commissioner of Maldives Hussain Niyaaz, Ambassador of Chad Soungui Ahmed, and Ambassador of Tajikistan Luqman Bobakalonzoda.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointments.</p><p>He noted that India enjoys warm and friendly relations with all the four countries and that "our ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity".</p><p>Kovind also thanked their governments for supporting India's candidature for the non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council for the 2021-22 term.</p><p>He said that "the Covid-19 pandemic necessitates enhanced global cooperation to ensure collective health and economic well-being of humankind".</p><p>He further expressed his optimism that the international community was very close to finding a solution to the pandemic and will emerge stronger and more resilient from the crisis.</p>